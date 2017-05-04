Current Openings
APPLY NOW - To start your application for a CBP position, follow the steps below.
1. Make sure you understand the full application requirements
The application process for frontline positions is rigorous and challenging: it includes steps such as a polygraph exam, background investigation, physical fitness test, and medical exam. It is recommended that you review the full position requirements before you apply to ensure you are prepared for what is to come. View our specific position requirements: (Border Patrol Agent) ( CBP Officer) (Air Enforcement Agent) (Air Interdiction Agent) (Marine Interdiction Agent)
Similarly, administrative, professional, and technical job applicants often have several steps in the application process. Make sure you review the USAJOBS posting for the position to understand what is required.
2. Find the position announcement on USAJOBS (links below)
If you are ready to apply for a position at CBP, you can submit your application through USAJOBS, the application portal used by most government agencies to post job vacancies. Select the link below that corresponds to the position you are applying for. If you do not see the position you want to apply for below, it is recommended that you use USAJOBS’s built in search.
If you cannot find the desired position through the search, it is likely that there is no open announcement for the position and you should check again at a later time or save a USAJBOS search to be notified of when an announcement opens. CBP is not presently hiring for all positions and the announcement schedule is based on projected agency needs.
3. Upload your CBP formatted resume and other required documents to USAJOBS
Human Resources Specialists will review your resume and other required documents to make sure you meet the minimum qualifications and determine what grade you qualify for. For your application to be reviewed quickly and accurately, it is recommended that you submit a resume that appropriately document your qualifications. If your resume and/or transcripts do not clearly document how you are qualified, you may be rated ineligible.
View our resume guides: (Border Patrol Agent Resume Guide) (CBP Officer Resume Guide) For other positions, please refer to the USAJOBS resume resources
For Veterans: To claim veteran’s preference, there are a number of documents you are required to submit. Learn more about veterans preference and required documentation.
4. Answer all required pre-employment questions
After submitting your resume, you will be required to answer a series of pre-employment questions through the USAJOBS website. Answer these questions truthfully and to the best of your knowledge.
5. Receive an email about next steps
Submitting your resume, and answering the pre-employment questions on USAJOBS is the first step in the exciting journey to join CBP. You will be contacted about next steps via email, so make sure you register with an email address that you check regularly when you apply.
